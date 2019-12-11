COMPETITION! Win tickets to the Heineken Champions Cup clash between Leinster Rugby and Northampton Saints
Game takes place in the Aviva this Saturday December 14
Leinster Rugby face Northampton Saints at the Aviva on Saturday
We've got two pairs of tickets up for grabs for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash between Leinster Rugby and Northampton Saints at the Aviva!
To be in with a chance of winning, can you tell us who is the captain of the Leinster Rugby Team?
Send your answer to: competitions@iconicnews.ie
Winners will be announced at 5pm on Friday. Winning tickets will be sent by email on Friday evening.
And don't forget the game is going to be live on free-to-air in Ireland on Virgin Media as well as live on BT Sport! Kick-off 5.45pm.
