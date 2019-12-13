Laois woman stole from school's Christmas card scheme

An Abbeyleix woman has pleaded guilty to stealing just over €3,500 from the parents council and Christmas card scheme of a local primary school.

At today’s (Friday, December 13) sitting of Portlaoise Circuit Court, Bernadette Moran (42), Lower Boley, Abbeyleix, entered guilty pleas to two counts of theft, from Scoil Mhuire, Abbeyleix.

Between October 1, 2015, and September 1, 2016, she stole €2,228 in cash, coinage and cheques, from the school’s Christmas cards for kids scheme.

And between September 1, 2015, and August 31, 2016, she stole €1,300 from the parents insurance scheme.

The matter was originally listed for trial on pleas of not guilty, with three counts of theft on the indictment.

The accused then changed her plea and pleaded guilty to two of the counts of theft, which was accepted by the DPP.

Defence for the accused, Ms Geraldine Fitzpatrick asked that sentencing be adjourned. She said that the accused had one previous conviction and there were matters in her personal life that needed to be explored.

The matter was adjourned to March 28 next year, for a probation report and victim impact statement.

Judge Keenan Johnson advised the accused to look at the issue of restitution before then.