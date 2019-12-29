Laois priest's life celebrated in USA

Rev Father William Treacy a native of Killasmeestia and now living in Seattle, USA celebrated his 100th birthday on May 31.

Prior to the event and to honour Fr Treacy and to mark this great achievement, a special Mass was concelebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Killasmeestia on Sunday morning, May 19.

Fr Jackie Robinson, Parish Priest, was joined on the altar by Msgr Liam Bergin, Boston College USA and a native of Ballacolla.

Msgr Liam’s late grandparents were neighbours of Fr Willie’s family in Ballyquaide.

Liam, along with his brother Fr Karl Bergin visited Fr. Willie Treacy in May, they celebrated Mass with him, had lunch together and enjoyed a great chat about his life and his fond memories of life in his native Laois parish.

Born in Ballyquaide and son of John and Mary, Fr Treacy is now believed to be the oldest living Catholic priest in the USA

He has come a long way since attending primary school in Kiladooley and going on to receive his secondary school education in St Kieran's Kilkenny. He was ordained in Maynooth in 1944.

His first parish was Kilmanagh in Kilkenny but he would soon be sent overseas and has been ministering in Seattle since 1945.

One of his first tasks was a difficult one. He served as Chaplain on a ship on its way back to the US from war. Many of the passengers were soldiers injured in World War II.

During his career he served as director of the Catholic Information Center in Seattle, participated in Engaged Encounters for two decades, helping over 2,000 couples prepare for marriage.

Other assignments included vice chancellor for the archdiocese, chaplain at Holy Names Academy in Seattle for nearly 12 years and archdiocesan chaplain for the Legion of Mary for a decade.

He also stepped into the world of local television to help cultivate interfaith understanding, and with his good friend Rabbi Raphael Levine, began a series of Sunday evening TV conversations called Challenge that started in 1960 and ran weekly for 14 years.

They also co-founded the interfaith Treacy Levine Retreat Center near Mount Vernon that drew people from around the world.

The scale of his 1o0th celebration and reaction to it was a measure of how respected the Laois man is in his adopted home.

A front page story in his local newspaper 'La Conner Weekly News' reported that Fr Treacy was surrounded by 200 of his family friends, followers and relatives at the site where Fr Treacy and Rabbi Levine formed Camp Brotherhood more than 50 years ago.

It reported that their TV show resulted in viewers buying the men a 300-acre dairy farm that would go on to host many events encouraging religous tolerance over many years.

Over time, Fr Treacy made the venue available for many interfaith groups such as Kids4 Peace which brought Israeli and Palestinian kids together.

Camp Brotherhood was later renamed The Treacy - Levine Center and is now home to Camp Korey where children with severe medical challenges can experience a free week during summer.

Fr Treacy lives at the venue.

In the spirit of interfaith nurtured by Fr Treacy, Imam Jamal Rahman read the opening prayer at the celebration marking Fr Treacy's 100th birthday.

A recently retired local TV weather presenter, Jeff Renner was master of ceremonies and showed a documentary celebrating the life of Fr Treacy.

The MC also introduced the Irish relatives of Fr Treacy who, the celebration were told, had travelled from Ireland, Egypt and Canada.

His nephew John travelled from Kilkenny with wife Brid, daughter Niamh sons Cillian and Finnán Jack who shares the same birthday as Fr Treacy.

He turned 20 on May 31. John's sister Marian travelled from Cairo with her daughter.

Ballymeelish native Tess Rafter travelled from Derby with her son Luka and daughter Siobhan. Seamus and Eleanor Rafter travelled from Toronto. Their dad Tim hails from Ballymeelish.

Among those who paid tribute were Rabbi Daniel Wiener and Sister Lucy Kurien. They spoke of how the Laois priest has inspired them over the years.

Cork native Fr Jim Dalton, who first met Fr Treacy as a teenager, told the gatheiring that when he approaced the Vatican about the event he learned that Pope Francis knew about the 'amazing' Fr Treacy. He read a Papal blessing at the event.

He also read citations brought from Ireland. Fr Jackie Robinson penned one tribute on behalf of the parish of Borris-in-Ossory. A second was penned on behalf of the Ballyquaide Mass Pitt committee by Charlie Bowe .

Fr Treacy delivered an inspirational talk to the celebration which exemplified how he has helped so many during his life.

The day also marked the publication of Fr Willie's latest book entitled 'Memories.' The collection of articles, accolades, poems, prayers and photos charts Fr Treacy's life and memories.

The Irish community in Seattle celebrated his birthday on June 15.

Back at home in Laois Fr Treacy will be remembered as the person who was instrumental in having the Ballyquaide Mass Pit restored in 2006.

Fr Treacy celebrated the first Mass at the Pit following its restoration.

This is an ancient and historic place of worship which reminds us of the sacrifices and risks made by our ancestors in order to attend Mass during Penal times.