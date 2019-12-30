Not enough parking spaces in Laois housing estate

A housing estate in Stradbally where Laois County Council has bought up six unfinished houses will need more parking spaces than was laid out by the original developer.

Cllr Tom Mulhall has asked the council to take out some of the grass from the green in The Orchard, Stradbally and replace it with more parking spaces.

“These houses are being developed, they were vacant for ten years. This is six extra houses but the green is right up to the hall doors of some houses,” he said.

He wants the grass removed in front of two of the houses which were bought by the council.

“The residents there have nowhere to park. A block in front of houses 5 and 6 is supposed to facilitate them but is always full up,” Cllr Mulhall said.

“This would free up three or four extra spaces. When the council purchased the houses they also purchased the common area so the land is owned by them,” he said.

He tabled a motion to the December meeting of the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

Housing officer Nicola Lawler gave a written reply to say that the provision of parking spaces in this instance is a roads issue and perhaps could be considered in the 2020 roadworks programme. She has sent the details to that department.