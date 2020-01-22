One house, one bin to solve local litter

It should be one bin outside each house to stop the litter problem at a Portlaoise area.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald called on the council to try to resolve the litter problem at the back of the shrine, Old Abbeyleix Road.

She said eight bins were left there, with people dropping bags of rubbish too. She said that it should be one bin outside each house.

“This is going on years and unless we remove that area it will go on,” said Cllr Fitzgerald.

She was informed that the litter warden removed out of date bins from the area. He also spoke to residents advising them that bins must be stored in their own property. The council will follow up with an advisory letter.