Drunken disturbance in Laois hotel and then urinated in garda station cell

Three Lithuanian men have been fined for causing a drunken disturbance at a local hotel

Before the court were Ricardas Volkovas (46), 10 Triogue Manor, Portlaoise; Alexandras Zarkova (39), 16 The Paddocks Court, Lucan; and Viktoras Toricinas (41), 10 Liffey Valley Avenue, Lucan.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on December 14 last, at 8pm at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise, gardaí were called to a disturbance in the foyer. The three accused were very drunk and aggressive while there was a large crowd in the hotel, including families. They were directed to leave the scene and refused to do so, having to be arrested.

At the garda station, Ricardas Volkovas urinated in the cell, which had to be cleaned up to a cost of €305, which was the price of the call out charge.

Alexandras Zarkovas had four previous convictions, including a suspended sentence.

Viktoras Toricinas had three previous convictions for theft, and Ricardas Volkovas had previous convictions including drink driving and theft.

Defence for all three men, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that the accused, all Lithuanian nationals, had been out socialising and their voices became raised as an argument began and verbals were exchanged.

She said each man had €300 in court as a sign of their remorse and they were not very proud of their behaviour on the night.

In the matter of Ricardas Volkovas, Ms Fitzpatrick said that he had to go to the toilet and had been locked in the cell.

However, Sgt Kirby pointed out that there was a toilet in the cell.

Judge Catherine Staines said that Ricardas Volkovas would have to pay compensation for that, too.

Alexandras Zarkovas was convicted and fined €200 and sent to a court in Dublin for the matter of his suspended sentence to be dealt with.

Viktoras Toricinas was convicted and fined €200; and Ricardas Volkovas was convicted and fined €200, and told to pay €300 to the gardaí as well as the €300 already handed over.