Fined for begging in Laois

A woman has been fined for begging in Portlaoise.

Mariana Sali (23), 11 Sundale Lawns, Tallaght, Dublin 24, was charged with begging.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on December 13 last, at Lyster Square, the accused was begging in an aggressive manner and had to be arrested.

She had previous convictions, included a suspended sentence for theft.

Defence, Ms Louise Troy, said that the accused was a Romanian national living in Tallaght and her family circumstances were very poor. She said the accused had used to live in Portlaoise.

Warning the accused that if she committed further offences she could go to prison, Judge Staines convicted and fined her €40.