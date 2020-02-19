Numbers signing on in Laois halved from recession years

In a sign of economic recovery, the latest live register figures reveal that there is less than half as many people signing on the live register as the county experienced back during the height of the recession.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office reveal that there were 3,729 people signing on in Laois in January of this year. Looking back to ten years ago, the figure was a whopping 7,979, meaning the current figure is down 53 percent from 2010.

Breaking the figure for January of this year down across the county, there were 1,916 signing on in Portlaoise (1,044 men and 872 women), 1,291 in Portarlington (737 men and 554 women), and 522 in Rathdowney (294 men and 228 women).

This is down eight percent from last year, with 4,055 people signing on in Laois in January of 2019, 2,219 men and 1,836 women.

There were 2,074 signing on in Portlaoise (1,130 men and 944 women), 1,432 in Portarlington (792 men and 640 women), and 549 in Rathdowney (297 men and 252 women).

The most up to date figures on unemployment indicate that Ireland’s fortunes have changed significantly since the social hardship experienced back during the recession.

For the last few years, a comparison between contemporary figures and what they were a decade earlier has shown a huge increase in the numbers on the live register from what they were during the boom time, but now this trend has finally been reversed.

A look back to the state of things a decade ago reveals that Ireland was in the midst of a recession, with 7,979 people on the local live register in January of 2010, 5,469 men men and 2,510 women.

This broke down as 3,580 in Portlaoise (2,464 men and 1,116 women), 3,240 in Portarlington (2,173 men and 1,067 women), and 1,159 in Rathdowney (832 men and 327 women). This means that the latest figure of 3,729 is just 47 percent of what it was in 2010.