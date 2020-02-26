New bike racks at Portlaoise Train Station needed as part of €450k cycling infrastructure

Laois County Council is planning to invest €450,000 in the cycling infrastructure for Portlaoise, with hopes that more bicycle racks will be provided at the local train station.

That was the news given at the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District in County Hall, when Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley proposed a motion calling on Laois County Council to contact Iarnród Eireann and request that they provide more bicycle racks at the train station in Portlaoise.

She said Portlaoise was striving to be a low carbon town and people want to cycle.

Cllr Dwane Stanley said there are bike racks at the train station, but not enough of them and she had been contacted by a number of people concerning the matter.

“The demand is there for them,” she said, adding that it was great to see all the cycle lanes around the town.

“It’s a no brainer, it would be a great help,” said Cllr Noel Tuohy.

“I just hope it doesn’t take as long as the car parking,” said Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.

Cllr Fitzgerald was referring to the ongoing requests made by the council to Iarnród Eireann for more car parking spaces at the station.

In response to Cllr Dwane Stanley's notice of motion, a written response was provided by Ms Georgina Ireland, administrative offiers with the council's roads department, saying that correspondence will issue to Iarnród Eireann in this regard.

Director of services, Mr Simon Walton informed the councillors that the council will spend €450,000 this year on enhancing the cycle infrastructure around the town.

“These are being addressed,” Mr Walton informed the councillors.