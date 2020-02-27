Portlaoise public toilets due to open by the end of May

Cllr Noel Tuohy proposed a motion calling on the council to give an update on the public toilet facility in Portlaoise.

Mr Simon Walton, director of services, replied that works are now underway to enable the reopening of the public toilets in Lyster Square, Portlaoise.

The new toilet facility will consist of two single male/female units, both units universally accessible. The overall footprint of the toilet facility will be reduced by comparison to the previous toilet facility. The surplus available floor space will also be refurbished and will be given over to local community uses such as Portlaoise Tidy Towns or similar. The works period is likely to be in the order of 14 to 16 weeks with a view to having the toilets available by the end of May 2020.

Cllr Tuohy said this was great news, but there was still a problem with parking for those who are handicapped and there should be two disabled parking spaces put in.

Seconding the motion, Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said it was only two years ago that a motion was put forward proposing the toilets be removed and all seven councillors said they would not accept this.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald said she was delighted the works were going ahead, while Cllr John Joe Fennelly said the response from the council was fantastic.