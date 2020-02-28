Ramp signs on the Ridge Road to reduce speed

Cllr Mary Sweeney has called on the council to install ramp signs on the Ridge Road similar to those installed on Colliers Lane.

“What’s there is not fit for purpose,” she said at the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District.

Supporting the motion, Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald said the signs were very necessary to get people to reduce their speed. “It’s a rat run on that road, especially with the secondary schools,” she said.

Mr Wes Wilkinson, senior executive engineer, replied that the existing advance warning signs on the Ridge Road will be reviewed and upgraded in the coming weeks. Road markings will also be refreshed.