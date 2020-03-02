Diabetes adult clinic needed in Portlaoise

Sean Fleming TD has called for an Adult Insulin Pump Clinic with adequate staff to be provided in the hospital in Portlaoise.

“There are over 6,000 people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes in the region and it is shocking to think that many of these who are on insulin pumps cannot avail of this vital service in Portlaoise.

“People from midland counties, Kildare, Carlow and Tipperary are meant to have adequate facilities in a hospital near them but many of these people must travel to Dublin to attend clinics which is totally unfair,” Deputy Fleming said.

He went on to say that even more shocking is that 65% of all expenditure on diabetes in Ireland is to deal with complications rather than dealing with the diabetes.

“Clearly, if there was adequate training and facilities in Portlaoise and in other regions in the country such wasteful expenditure on avoidable complications could be reduced,” he said.

Pointing out that diabetes is a daily challenge every hour of every day of every month for a person’s entire life, Deputy Fleming said that what is required in Portlaoise now is an Adult Insulin Pump Clinic with adequate staff to run the clinic i.e. diabetes nurse specialist, dietician, podiatrist and psychologists.

“The paediatric unit in Portlaoise is treating a number of children on insulin pumps but when they reach 16 years of age there is not an adequate local service. The small number of staff who provide this service are run off the ground and are also trying to help adults with diabetes on an ongoing basis.

“I have met with people who are involved in this campaign and I have ensured them that I will raise it in the Dáil at the first available opportunity together with the Minister and the HSE to ensure we have a proper service for the midlands, based in Portlaoise,” concluded Deputy Fleming.