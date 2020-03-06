Two charged in unprovoked attack in Laois shop

Two Ballylinan men have been charged with assaulting a man in a shop in an unprovoked attack which has left the alleged victim experiencing flashbacks.

At this week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Eoin O’Neill (20), 47 The Village, Ballylinan, and Adam O’Brien (19), 67 The Village, Ballylinan, were charged with being intoxicated in public, threatening or abusive behaviour, and assault causing harm, at Centra, Ballylinan, on September 15, 2019.

Garda Killian Fitzharris gave evidence that the two accused allegedly committed a totally unprovoked attack on the injured party.

The 53-year-old man entered Centra to withdraw cash and get the papers and the two accused allegedly followed him into the shop and punched him and threw him around.

The accused and the injured party were not known to each other.

Garda Fitzharris said the two accused were extremely intoxicated on the morning.

Garda Fitzharris said the victim sustained injuries including bruising and cuts to the top of his head. Since the attack he had trouble sleeping and experienced flashbacks.

He said the injured party had only had a minor operation on his heart a few weeks before.

After hearing the outline of the alleged facts, Judge Catherine Staines said she would reluctantly accept jurisdiction.

The matter was adjourned to March 19 next, for guilty pleas to be entered, or a hearing date to be fixed.