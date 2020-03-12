Get the sports ground on track, says Cllr Connell

An upgrade is needed at the sports ground in Portlaoise, which the local athletics club uses with the permission of the LOETB.

At the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, Cllr Thomasina Connell called on the council to undertake a review of the sports ground, comprising of the running track/athletics field, at Harpurs Lane, Portlaoise, with a view to making an appropriate application in conjunction with appropriate stakeholders for funding to upgrade the existing running track and dressing rooms in situ.

Ms Carmel McNicholl, senior executive officer, replied that management are currently reviewing the future development of the athletic track facilities at Portlaoise College with the relevant stakeholders and will update members at the earliest possible opportunity.

Cllr Connell said that the council owns the ground and there is an agreement with the ETB, with the athletic club granted permission to operate there.

She said lights have been out there for a number of months and the club had requested this be addressed. She said that vandalism had still not been repaired and she did not want the matter put on the never-never.

However, director of services, Mr Simon Walton said the land belongs to the ETB. He said it had previously been agreed at a county council meeting that resources would be provided for sports in the locality.

He said the council chief executive would review the matters for an overall proposal on sports.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said the club was definitely using ETB grounds.

Mr Walton confirmed that there was an ongoing dialogue between the council and the ETB.