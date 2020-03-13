Aird says bollards to cars parking in cycle lanes

Cllr Willie Aird proposed a motion calling on the council to install bollards on the Borris Road in order to stop illegal parking of cars on the cycleways.

He said there was a problem with cars driving up on cycle lanes when children are being collected from school. He said that some children have to get off their bikes and go on the road as a result.

“We can’t allow parking on cycle lanes, it defeats the whole purpose,” said Cllr Aird.

Mr Simon Walton, director of services, replied that in 2020, as part of the Portlaoise Low Carbon Town capital works programme, an investment of €450,000 will be made in the upgrading and expansion of the cycle network in Portlaoise, Such works will focus on key cycle routes to, from and around the town centre and also seek to provide for additional cycling infrastructure such as cycle stands, etc. The works suggested will be undertaken, as appropriate, in line with other necessary cyclist friendly works in and around Portlaoise. It is an offence to park a vehicle in a cycle lane.