Laois GAA club greenlight despite residents' complaints

An Bord Pleanala has given the greenlight to a new astroturf pitch at Mountrath GAA club, despite an objection from nearby residents.

The club was granted permission by Laois County Council to construct an astroturf area, as well as associated lighting and fencing, at their grounds at Russ Avenue, Mountrath.

Included in the plans was lighting for the main pitch, lighting on both sides, the removal of the portacabin, the construction of a small shed and all associated site works.

However a submission was made to An Bord Pleanala by residents including Mary O’Rourke, and Kevin and Marie Hogan.

They said they had no objection in principle to the reasonable development of the GAA club grounds, but the proposed development, by reason of its proximity to the appellants’ houses, will inevitably give rise to noise nuisance such as shouting, cheering, whistles blowing etc.

After considering the submission, An Bord Pleanala has now ruled that the proposed development would be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.