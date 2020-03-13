Court to keep an eye on woman who had drugs for sale

A Mountmellick woman charged with having €420 of cannabis for sale will be monitored by the court for one year to ensure she stays out of trouble.

Amy Bergin (21), 1 Bay Road, Mountmellick, was charged with drug possession, and possession for sale or supply, at 36 Kirwan Park, Mountmellick, on December 11, 2018.

When the case first came before Portlaoise District Court last year, State’s evidence outlined that the accused was detected with cannabis herb valued at €420.

She had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client accepted the difficulty she was in and had cooperated fully with the gardaí.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that in many ways getting caught had been a wake up call for the accused.

She said the accused was supported in court by her mother, although her mother did not condone her daughter’s actions.

The matter was then adjourned on a number of occasions for the accused to engage with probation services

Judge Catherine Staines also requested a report from the gardaí confirming that the accused had not come to any garda attention during that time.

When the case returned to court last week, Sgt JJ Kirby said the gardaí still had concerns about the accused.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that hopefully the accused was now on the right track and there was no new offending.

She said the accused was at a vulnerable age.

Judge Staines said she would adjourn the case for one year and if the defendant stays out of trouble then the court will give her a chance.

The matter was adjourned to March 4, 2021 for an up to date report.