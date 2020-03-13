Brought €60 of cannabis into jail
supply
Sinead Nic Eoin (18), 164 Avondale Drive, Trim, Co. Meath, was charged with conveying drugs into prison, at the Midlands Prison, Portlaoise, on November 9 last.
When the case first came before the court last November, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused was visiting a prisoner when she was detected with €60 of cannabis on her person.
She had no previous convictions.
Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said she was very remorseful for her actions.
The matter was adjourned for a probation report.
When the case returned to court last week, Judge Catherine Staines said the accused had cooperated fully.
The judge applied the probation act, section 1.1.
