Brought €60 of cannabis into jail

Sinead Nic Eoin (18), 164 Avondale Drive, Trim, Co. Meath, was charged with conveying drugs into prison, at the Midlands Prison, Portlaoise, on November 9 last.

When the case first came before the court last November, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused was visiting a prisoner when she was detected with €60 of cannabis on her person.

She had no previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said she was very remorseful for her actions.

The matter was adjourned for a probation report.

When the case returned to court last week, Judge Catherine Staines said the accused had cooperated fully.

The judge applied the probation act, section 1.1.