Telfords announce age restriction on shoppers in Laois stores
Electrical retailer, Telfords, has announced an age restriction on people entering their stores in Montrath and Portlaoise.
The company has said that with HSE guideline in mind, they have taken the decision to restrict access to persons over the age of 16.
Persons under the age of 16 will not be permitted to enter the store.
The measures come into place as a response to the ongoing coronavirus emergency.
