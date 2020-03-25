Laois ratepayers should contact council on Covid-19 arrangements

Ratepayers around Laois are advised to contact the council to see about making payments during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on their website, Laois County Council said it is acutely aware of the potential issues and unprecedented challenges facing ratepayers impacted by the current Covid–19 crisis.

“Businesses in the County should contact the Council’s Rate Department or Revenue Collector to discuss their individual situations and agree appropriate arrangements.

During this time of crisis and national public health emergency the Council continues to deliver essential services such as housing and homeless services, fire and emergency services, road maintenance and traffic safety, water supply and waste water treatment as well as waste and recycling services.

Rates are a very significant source of income to this Council and it is critical that ratepayers who can pay their commercial rates should continue to do so in the normal way,” concludes the statement.

For more, contact the Commercial Rates Department at rates@laoiscoco.ie or by telephoning 057 8664000.