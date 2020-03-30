Six new homes ready for families in Laois estate

Six new houses have been completed for tenancy in a Laois estate.

Welcoming the news that six young families will receive the keys and sign their tenancy agreement for homes in The Orchid, Stradbally, Cllr Tom Mulhall said these are people that would have on the Laois County Council housing list for some time.

These houses were part of a housing development that planning permission was granted in 2005, but due to the recession that started in 2008 six houses on this development were not complete.

For some years leading up to 2018 Laois County Council would have expressed an interest in these houses but there seemed to be quite a difference between the asking price and the offer and then there eventually was a price agreement.

The then director of housing Michael Rainey and the chief executive John Mulholland applied to the department of housing for funds to purchase and complete these houses, with the support of our Minister Charlie Flanagan the application was successful.

Funding approved was €1.3million. As a result the purchase was complete and the building completion works went to tender and all works are now complete to a very high standard

Cllr Mulhall said he will be encouraging Laois County Council housing section to purchase more vacant and incomplete homes in the Stradbally area because there are still some from Stradbally in need of local authority housing.

“I will also be calling on the new Government to bring in legislation to increase the income threshold for applicants to become eligible to be approved on the housing list. At present in Laois the income limit per applicant is €28,000 so if your income is over that limit and under €45,000 you are not able to get on the housing list and you would not be eligible for a rebuilding Ireland home Loan these income earners are caught between a rock and a hard place until something changes," he said.