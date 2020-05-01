SPONSORED
JOBS: HSE hiring for Multi-Task Attendant in Laois
The HSE is hiring for the position of Multi-Task Attendant in Portlaoise.
Location Details:
Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, Co Laois
Contract Type:
A panel may be created from this campaign for the Regional Hospital from which future specified purpose contracts of full time or part-time duration may be filled
Proposed Interview Dates:
June 2020
Informal Enquiries:
Ms Brenda O’Connell, Catering Manager - 057 8696608
Or
Mr Pat Lalor, Domestic Services Officer - 057 8696058
Closing Date:
May 25, 2020
Application Details
Application form and Job Specification can be accessed on
HSE website HERE.
Please return completed applications to:
Post: HR Department, Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, Co Laois marked “MTA application”
E-mail: Josephine.lowry@hse.ie
Before you apply for this campaign, please read the job specification, application form.
