JOBS: HSE hiring for Multi-Task Attendant in Laois

The HSE is hiring for the position of Multi-Task Attendant in Portlaoise.

Location Details:

Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, Co Laois

Contract Type:

A panel may be created from this campaign for the Regional Hospital from which future specified purpose contracts of full time or part-time duration may be filled

Proposed Interview Dates:

June 2020

Informal Enquiries:

Ms Brenda O’Connell, Catering Manager - 057 8696608

Or

Mr Pat Lalor, Domestic Services Officer - 057 8696058

Closing Date:

May 25, 2020

Application Details

Application form and Job Specification can be accessed on

HSE website HERE.

Please return completed applications to:

Post: HR Department, Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, Co Laois marked “MTA application”

E-mail: Josephine.lowry@hse.ie

Before you apply for this campaign, please read the job specification, application form.