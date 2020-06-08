Citizens Information continue free Covid-19 helpline in Laois and Offaly

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Citizens Information Service are offering a phone and email service only until further guidance issues from the Government on lifting restrictions.

In the meantime, citizens can access information and advice from the following contact points:

1. Tullamore CIC Local Office: 0761 07 6290

2. Tullamore Email Address: tullamore@citinfo.ie

3. Portlaoise CIC Local Office: 0761 07 5590

4. Portlaoise Email Address: portlaoise@citinfo.ie

The Portlaoise and Tullamore Centres are committed to providing both phone and email responses in a timely manner during these difficult and uncertain times. They urge citizens to please contact the local centres.

Alternatively, citizens can contact the

5. National Citizens Information Phone line 0761 07 4000 (Monday to Friday) 9am to 5pm

or

6. Request a call back from the Service by filling out our new ‘Request a Call back’ service which can be accessed here

All our nationwide local Citizens Information Centres can be viewed on our website here

The Citizens Information Service is available to provide information, advice and assistance to members of the public during this time. Anyone looking for up to date information on rights and entitlements especially matters relating to covid-

19 issues, please contact the local Offices wherein we have Information Officers who can deal with your specific needs and queries.

"Finally, our local centres are part of the Covid-19 Community Response Forum co-ordinated locally by both Laois County Council and Offaly County Council. This is a multi-statutory and voluntary agency forum tasked with ensuring a community-wide effort in limiting the spread of Covid-19 and supporting vulnerable members of our community. For further details on accessing supports from the community forums please select the county applicable to you below:

Laois Covid-19 Community Response Forum click here

Offaly Covid-19 Community Response Forum click here

The Citizens Information Service is funded and supported by the Citizens Information Board.