ANSWERED: Can I get help with rent if I've been laid off by my employer?

I am on lay-off from my employer and I am struggling to pay my rent – is there any help that is available for me?

Yes, there is - Rent Supplement is a short term means-tested payment for tenants living in private rented accommodation.

Whilst tenants are expected to pay their rent during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rent Supplement is available to you if you are struggling to make rent payments.

There are new rules for applicants who apply on or after 13 March 2020. These rules have been extended to remain in place until 31 st August, 2020

You can qualify for Rent Supplement if:

 You or your partner are working more than 30 hours per week and you have had a reduction in your income from work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 You have been in your current tenancy for more than 4 weeks and could have continued to pay your rent from your own resources, but for the COVID-19 pandemic.

 You are diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 and are medically required

to self-isolate.

Rent Supplement ensures that your income, after paying rent, does not fall below a minimum level.

This minimum level is the basic Supplementary Welfare Allowance rate for your circumstances. This rate is normally €201.00 (plus increments for dependents).

However, if you applied after 13 March, 2020 you will be assessed for Rent Supplement using a higher allowance rate.

The Supplementary Welfare Rates for applications made after 13th March 2020, are:

 €350 per single person

 €700 per couple

 €40 additional per child.

If your payment continues after 31 August, 2020, it will be reviewed and previous Rent Supplement rules and means assessment will apply.

You will need to make a contribution towards your rent:

 Minimum contribution for single person is €30.00 per week

 Minimum contribution for a couple is €40.00 per week

You may be required to make a larger contribution than the minimums above because you are required to contribute any additional means that you have, above the increased Supplementary Welfare Allowance rates towards your rent.

Please contact your local Citizens Information Centre for further details and support.