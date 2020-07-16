Killeshin GAA release statement on covid 19 close contact case

Killeshin GAA have released a statement explaining that they are suspending all club activities for 10 days after players came in close contact with a confirmed covid-19 case during a challenge game earlier this week.

The club in question are believed to be from Carlow and were playing Killeshin in a Junior football challenge game.

As a result, the first competitive game after the lockdown in Laois is now postponed as Killeshin seniors were due to take on Ballylinan on Saturday evening in the Kelly Cup semi final.

Killeshin GAA held a meeting earlier tonight and released the following statement on their social media channels.

"Killeshin GAA would like to let our members know as a precautionary measure we have decided to press pause on all club activities until Monday July 27th.

"This is a precautionary measure, as one of our teams has been in contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19

"We in Killeshin GAA feel it sensible and prudent to temporarily close our grounds and suspend both underage and adult group activities. We understand that anyone identified by Public Health authorities as a close contact will be tested for COVID-19

We will keep you posted on resumption of activities, and we remind you to respect the privacy of all involved. Thank you."