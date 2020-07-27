Create special moments with a Só Hotels staycation

Só Hotels are delighted to welcome you back to its group of Irish hotels where there’s a staycation for everyone. Owned and run by Pat and Una McDonagh, there are six locations where you can reunite with family and friends in comfortable and safe surroundings. You can rest assured that with Só Hotels, every moment will be a special moment.

With Netflix as standard in each bedroom in Athlone Springs Hotel and access to the Leisure Club and Pool there may be no reason to leave the hotel. However, there are a host of local attractions in the Hidden Heartlands to tempt you including Athlone Castle, Lough Boora park or a Lough Ree cruise.

If you’re looking for a relaxing family break then look no further than the Charleville Park Hotel, just 30minutes from Limerick city, which is renowned for their Kids Club, movie nights and the hotel’s large 25m pool. You’ll be spoilt with local activities including Ballyhoura Mountain Trails, Ballyhass Activity Centre or Doneraile Park.

Relax at the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise in their cosy Kafé or enjoy a delicious dinner and drinks in Cedar Restaurant. The kids will love Zest Leisure Centre and Pool or why not explore all Laois has to offer including Lullymore Heritage Park, Emo Court & Gardens or shop at Kildare Village.

Castle Oaks House Hotel on the banks of the River Shannon, Limerick is located in a picture-perfect setting. With traditional suites or self-catering accommodation available even the family dog can come along! There’s a host of activities such as riverside walks, fishing or take a swim in their renovated Leisure Centre.

Visit the jewel of Munster with a getaway to Castletroy Park Hotel or their self-catering suites with all the comforts of home plus the amenities of a hotel. Explore all Limerick city has to offer including St. Johns Castle, the Milk Market or enjoy a trip to UL Activity centre.

Lough Rea Hotel & Spa, Galway is the perfect setting to unwind! Explore the Wild Atlantic Way, visit Pallas Karting or Dartfield Horse Trails during your stay and come evening time relax on our Rooftop Garden with a cocktail. Or perhaps you might like to indulge in a relaxing treatment in Shore Island Spa.

Whether you’re looking for a family stay, a romantic getaway or a fun-filled excursion, we have a Só Hotel to suit you.

Create special moments with a Só Hotel staycation this Summer. For the best rates book direct on www.sohotels.ie.