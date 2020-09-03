JOBS: Telfords Portlaoise hiring digital marketing administrator

Are you an energetic, self-motivated, innovative, creative and results-oriented individual?

If you are, then Telfords Portlaoise are currently seeking applications for the position of a Digital Marketing Administrator for an initial six-month contract with an immediate start.

The Role:

This role is a great opportunity to continue to develop our Digital Marketing strategy alongside the company’s parent strategy in this sector. You will also be responsible for managing and maintaining the company’s social media sites across Facebook and Twitter and look to develop our company status into other social media platforms. You will also be responsible for maintaining the two company websites ensuring up-to-date content on both e-commerce sites.

The ideal candidate will need to be a creative thinker with a can-do attitude who is highly motivated who can work with the sales team on the ground to develop online sales and to ensure excellent customer service is provided.

Be able to work with the groups Marketing teams to develop our strategy alongside the Groups Marketing Strategy.

Requirements:

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of a two-year diploma or bachelors degree in marketing, communications or business studies specialising in marketing. Previous experience in a similar role is highly desirable.

Excellent organisational and interpersonal skills are prerequisites for the role and you must have the ability to develop and maintain open collaborative relationships with all levels in the business.

The person should have a high attention to detail and should have the ability to translate company communication initiatives into engaging digestible content. A person who is results-oriented and is motivated to drive exceptional marketing content.

If you believe you have what it takes to rise to this challenge, please email your CV to info@telfords.ie, on or before Friday, September 11, 2020.