Had mobile phone in prison

Gardai believe a prisoner was not using a mobile phone for “anything sinister”, Portlaoise District Court heard.

Patrick Dunne (32), Midlands Prison, Portlaoise was charged with possession of a mobile phone at that location on December 1, 2018.

The court heard the defendant had 103 previous convictions, one of which was for a similar offence.

The defendant is due for release from prison in October, 2021.

A one-month concurrent prison sentence was imposed on the defendant.

An order was put in place for the destruction of the mobile phone.