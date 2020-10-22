Court
Had mobile phone in prison
Gardai believe a prisoner was not using a mobile phone for “anything sinister”, Portlaoise District Court heard.
Patrick Dunne (32), Midlands Prison, Portlaoise was charged with possession of a mobile phone at that location on December 1, 2018.
The court heard the defendant had 103 previous convictions, one of which was for a similar offence.
The defendant is due for release from prison in October, 2021.
A one-month concurrent prison sentence was imposed on the defendant.
An order was put in place for the destruction of the mobile phone.
