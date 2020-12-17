Portlaoise AFC announce details of annual fundraising run for Cuisle Centre

The annual Portlaoise AC Cuisle centre run on St Stephen's Day will go ahead this year but like so many other fundraising drives during 2020, there have been some Covid-19 enforced changes made.

Members of the soccer club will complete the 5km run on the normal route in smaller groups under strict Covid-19 guidelines between 10am and midday on St Stephen's day but now, non members of the club can also help out.

The club are asking non members to complete their own 5km and make a donation to their gofundme page while also encouraging runners to take a photo or video of their run and send it to them for their social media accounts.

Photos can be sent to 0876100908 via Whats App.

Cuisle is a registered charity based in Portlaoise offering professional support to anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis throughout the cancer journey.

All funds raised by the Portlaoise AC will go to the centre to help with their running costs. Your support will mean a lot to both Portlaoise AC and the Cuisle Centre and we are, as always, most grateful for your generous support.

You can donate on their gofundme page by clicking here.