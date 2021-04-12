JOB ALERT: Townmore looking to hire a fitter locally

ROLE: Fitter (Mobile)

Townmore is an indigenous multi-disciplinary contractor operating as Developer, Main Contractor, Management Contractor,

PSCS and Specialist Contractor.

Our people are the foundation to our continued growth across all client sectors. We invest in our people and have a philosophy

of continuous professional development. This investment has produced an innovative and passionate team that deliver projects

for our clients safely, efficiently and to the highest standards in the industry.

Operating across Ireland and the UK we are a preferred provider of choice in growth segments such as pharmaceuticals, semi-

conductor, food & drink, data centres and PPP’s. Our culture is innovative, collaborative and performance focused.

Key Responsibilities as Fitter

 Provide mechanical maintenance support of the plant operation.

 To maintain a high standard during maintenance work, including maintaining the workshops and engineering storage

areas in an organized and tidy condition at all times and ensures the correct storage of tools and parts.

 Carry out scheduled service on plant equipment, mechanical service and mechanical installation and responsible for

adhering to Standard Operating Procedures and Work Instructions.

 Responsible for the installation of plant equipment and machinery on site and carrying out diagnostics and repair of

malfunctioning equipment following schematic drawings and procedures in a safe and efficient manner.

 Ensure that equipment is maintained to produce at optimum efficiency.

 To carry out all planned and unplanned maintenance in a timely manner.

 Engage with the maintenance team and management to identify performance /OEE issues and resolve according to

priority list set by the Plant Manager.

 Ensure all required paperwork and checks are completed correctly and on time.

 Work with the wider maintenance team (fitters and other electrical and technical staff) to ensure a culture of excellence

is fostered on site.

Qualifications/Experience

 Trade qualification, Safe Pass, Manual Handling, CIF Covid Induction.

 Minimum of 2 years' experience in a related field.

 Troubleshooting experience is an essential requirement.

 Good at working with people at all levels and willing to work in a team.

 Self-motivated with ability to work on own initiative.

 Able to co-ordinate a number of different developments at the same time.

Equal Opportunities

Townmore is an equal opportunity employer. Individuals are selected on the basis of their abilities and merits to perform the

tasks required. Our policy is to be fair and consistent in all aspects of our business. We recognise, respect and value differences in diversity.

We are committed to ensuring our hiring process is fair and accessible to all and will provide candidates with disabilities with

reasonable accommodations required to participate in the recruitment process. If you require any assistance in this regard, please let us know.

To apply please forward CV to recruitment@townmore.ie , tel; 057 9352761