LATEST: Laois maintains downward trajectory of Covid-19 cases

Laois had less than five cases of Covid-19 notified today.

The county's 14-day incidence rate stands at 37.8, well below the national average of 129.7. There have been 32 cases over that same period.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths notified today 3 occurred in March, 2 occurred in February and 3 occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 40 – 92 years.

There has been a total of 4,937 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 11th May, the HPSC has been notified of 448 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 254,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

213 are men / 230 are women

78% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

229 in Dublin, 38 in Meath, 35 in Kildare, 34 in Cork, 16 in Limerick and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of 8am today, 109 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday 10th May, 1,882,635 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,376,583 people have received their first dose

506,052 people have received their second dose