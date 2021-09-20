Irish Water issues update on emergency repair on Mountmellick's supply

All properties affected by a water supply pump breakdown around Mountmellick but water levels were still recovering a day after emergency work had to be carried out.

Irish Water issued a statement on Monday afternoon, September 20 more than 24 hours after the pump failed.

"Irish Water working in partnership with Laois County Council have successfully replaced the borehole pump at Straboe Well which broke down yesterday. The pump is now fully operational and reservoir levels are starting to recover. Levels will take some time to restore completely and for network pressure to return to normal during the course of the day.

"Water supply is now restored to all affected properties but some customers may experience airlocks in their internal plumbing," said a statment.

For advice on how to deal with airlocks Irish Water suggests you go to How to check for and clear internal airlocks on www.water.ie

"Irish Water and Laois County Council regrets any inconvenience caused," added the statement.

Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.