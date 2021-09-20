Search

20/09/2021

Irish Water issues update on emergency repair on Mountmellick's supply

Irish Water working to restore water supply in Ardee following pipe burst

Irish Water working to restore water supply in Ardee following pipe burst

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

All properties affected by a water supply pump breakdown around Mountmellick but water levels were still recovering a day after emergency work had to be carried out.

Irish Water issued a statement on Monday afternoon, September 20 more than 24 hours after the pump failed.

"Irish Water working in partnership with Laois County Council have successfully replaced the borehole pump at Straboe Well which broke down yesterday. The pump is now fully operational and reservoir levels are starting to recover. Levels will take some time to restore completely and for network pressure to return to normal during the course of the day.

"Water supply is now restored to all affected properties but some customers may experience airlocks in their internal plumbing," said a statment.

For advice on how to deal with airlocks Irish Water suggests you go to How to check for and clear internal airlocks on www.water.ie

"Irish Water and Laois County Council regrets any inconvenience caused," added the statement.

Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

Speedramps in new Portlaoise estate funded by taxpayer

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media