Man who robbed clothes from Portlaoise sports shop jailed

A man who grabbed clothing items from Lifestyle Sports and ran out without paying was apprehended at a car outside the store in Portlaoise, the recent sitting of Portlaoise District Court heard..

Ricky O’Shea (28), with various addresses including Oakleaf Place, Portlaoise was charged with theft from Lifestyle Sports, Laois Shopping Centre on September 8 last.

The court heard he had 53 previous convictions.

The defendant had initially denied guilt, although there was CCTV footage of the incident.

His solicitor, Philip Meagher said the defendant is currently in custody, having been jailed a number of days after the offence.

“He has completed a full detox in Cloverhill Prison,” Mr Meagher said of his client.

The defendant, who appeared via court video link, was anxious to have a sentence imposed that day, which he would serve in Portlaoise.

A six months’ prison sentence in Midlands Prison was imposed on the defendant by Judge Catherine Staines.