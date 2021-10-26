Laois man found with cannabis and cocaine in house

Community service was ordered for a Portarlington man facing a number of drugs charges at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

Shane Culleton, 31, of 48 Clanlamire Close, Portarlington was charged with possession of cannabis and possession for sale or supply at his address on November 20, 2020 and possession of cocaine and possession for sale or supply on the same date.

Mr Culleton pleaded guilty to the charges.

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that at 48 Clanlamire, Portarlington a search was carried out under warrant in which cannabis to the value of €1,544 was found, and cocaine valued at €333.

Cash totalling €2,051 was also found.

Mr Culleton took ownership and made full admissions in an interview.

He had no previous convictions for drugs.

Appearing for Mr Culleton, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that he had developed a weed and coke habit three years ago. He was selling to take it and was funding his own acts.

Since his detection he had taken matters in hand and urine analyses suggested he was clear of drugs.

Judge Catherine Staines remanded him on continuing bail to January 13 for a Community Service and a Probation Report. She said she wanted the probation services to look at his habit.

She ordered 200 hours of community service in lieu of a prison sentence.

The Judge also directed that the money seized during the search be given to the Simon Community in Laois.