Funding support for community bog projects in Laois

Laois community groups are being urged to apply for funding under an environmental scheme aimed at conserving and revitalising bogs and raise engagement with the natural heritage and environment.

The Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme for 2022 is now open, and Laois Offaly based Minister of State Pippa Hackett is urging groups in the Midlands to make applications.

“We are rich in peatlands in Laois and Offaly and we should be justifiably proud of that heritage, so I would encourage community and school groups to come up with ideas and get their applications in,” said Minister Hackett.

“Last year, successful applications were made by Abbeyleix Bog Project, for surveys and mapping; St. Brendan’s Community School, to repair the boardwalk in Killaun Bog; and Mountrath Scout Group for workshops, signage and surveys Knockacoller Bog,” she said.

The Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme is administered by the National Parks and Wildlife Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with a total fund of €500,000 available in 2022, the largest allocation of funding to date.

The Green Party Minister's statement said the scheme seeks to encourage local peatland communities, local groups, local schools and interested parties to engage in the conservation and revitalisation of raised and blanket bogs, particularly protected bogs and fens, and to promote public engagement with and awareness of our natural heritage and environment.

Successful applicants will be awarded funding to support a maximum of 75% of the project eligible costs with a maximum grant of €25,000.

Details of the Terms and Conditions of the Scheme and Application Form needed to apply are available at this link: https://www.npws.ie/ peatlands-and-turf-cutting/ peatlands-community- engagement-scheme-funding-2022

The closing date for submission of applications is 4pm, Friday, February 11.