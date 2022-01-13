Search

13 Jan 2022

Funding support for community bog projects in Laois

Money for peatlands in bigger 2022 grant scheme

Funding support for community bog projects in Laois

Abbeyleix Bog at the upgraded boardwalk

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

13 Jan 2022

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois community groups are being urged to apply for funding under an environmental scheme aimed at conserving and revitalising bogs and raise engagement with the natural heritage and environment.

The Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme for 2022 is now open, and Laois Offaly based Minister of State Pippa Hackett is urging groups in the Midlands to make applications.

“We are rich in peatlands in Laois and Offaly and we should be justifiably proud of that heritage, so I would encourage community and school groups to come up with ideas and get their applications in,” said Minister Hackett.

“Last year, successful applications were made by Abbeyleix Bog Project, for surveys and mapping; St. Brendan’s Community School, to repair the boardwalk in Killaun Bog; and Mountrath Scout Group for workshops, signage and surveys Knockacoller Bog,” she said.

The Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme is administered by the National Parks and Wildlife Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with a total fund of €500,000 available in 2022, the largest allocation of funding to date. 

The Green Party Minister's statement said the scheme seeks to encourage local peatland communities, local groups, local schools and interested parties to engage in the conservation and revitalisation of raised and blanket bogs, particularly protected bogs and fens, and to promote public engagement with and awareness of our natural heritage and environment.

Successful applicants will be awarded funding to support a maximum of 75% of the project eligible costs with a maximum grant of €25,000.

Details of the Terms and Conditions of the Scheme and Application Form needed to apply are available at this link: https://www.npws.ie/ peatlands-and-turf-cutting/ peatlands-community- engagement-scheme-funding-2022

The closing date for submission of applications is 4pm, Friday, February 11.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media