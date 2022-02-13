Laois Handballers progress into Leinster 40x20 Finals

With the Leinster Adult 40x20 Handball Championships in full swing, a number of Laois handballers have had success in their games to date.

In the Men’s Over 35 B Leinster championship semi-final, Andrew Dowling of St. Brigid’s Monavea faced a strong opponent in Wexford’s Fergal McWilliams. This was expected to be a close encounter between two highly competitive handballers. The first game proved to be a surprisingly one-sided affair, with Dowling playing at a tempo that McWilliams struggled to live with.

Dowling impressively took the opening game on a 21-5 scoreline. The second game proved a much tighter contest with McWilliams finally finding his rhythm and playing with a greater intensity. However, Dowling showed all his experience to see off the challenge of his Wexford opponent and take the second game on a 21-18 scoreline.

Dowling now progresses to the Men’s Over 35 B Leinster Final where he will face a formidable opponent in Kilkenny’s Anthony Martin. The game is scheduled for next Wednesday, 16th February at 8pm in Clogh, Kilkenny.

Ray Fogarty of Cullohill Handball Club will also be in Leinster final action next Wednesday night after a tremendous hard fought victory in a tie breaker against Wexford’s David Redmond in the Men’s Silver Masters B singles.

This was expected to be a close encounter and the game did not disappoint. Fogarty got out of the blocks quickest, building up a commanding lead in the opening game. While Redmond showed flashes of his court craft, it was Fogarty who took the opening game 21-9.



Redmond responded impressively in the second game with some expertly taken kill shots and deservedly took the second game 15-21. The tie-breaker proved a compelling back and forth duel between two handballers not willing to concede an inch to their opponent. Thankfully, from a Laois perspective, Fogarty won the decisive rallies when it mattered most and qualified for another Leinster Final on a scoreline of 11-8 in the tie-breaker.

Unfortunately, the final will not be an all Laois affair as Clough-Ballacolla’s Kevin Brennan was defeated in his semi-final on a scoreline of 21-6 21-7 against Robert Byrne of Wexford. The final takes place next Wednesday night, 16th Febuary in Garryhill, Carlow at 8pm.

Upcoming Fixtures

Garryhill – 8.00pm SMBS Leinster Final Robert Byrne (Wexford) v Ray Fogarty (Laois)

Clogh – 8.00pm O35BS Leinster Final Anthony Martin (Kilkenny) v Andrew Dowling (Laois)

Leinster Handball Juvenile 40x20 Championships

The first of the Laois juvenile handballers was in action in the Leinster juvenile 40x20 Championships last weekend with Jack Dunphy of Cullohill Handball Club facing Glen Ryan of Carlow in the Boys U17 singles quarter-final. Jack put in a very strong performance, showcasing a high level of energy and skill to defeat his Carlow opponent and qualify for the semi-final against Rory Glynn of Kilkenny.

A large number of Laois juvenile handballers are in action this weekend across a number of venues. Laois GAA Handball would like to wish all the players in action this weekend every success in their upcoming games.

Upcoming juvenile Leinster Championship fixtures

Friday, February 11th

Monavea 8.00pm: BU12S Kilkenny (Shane Doyle) v Laois (Michael Brennan)

Saturday, February 12th

Cullohill:

11.00am BU15S Kilkenny (Anthony Clifford) v Laois (Ross Deegan)

12.15pm BU16D Kilkenny (John Hayes/Cathal Buckley) v Laois (Simon Comerford/Donal Deegan)

O’Loughlins:

11.00am BU14D Kilkenny Andrew Brennan/Matthew Murphy) v Laois (Eoin Delaney/Eoin Holland)

12.15pm BU17S Kilkenny (Rory Glynn) v Laois (Jack Dunphy)

Windgap:

11.00am BU13D Kilkenny (Jake O’Neill/Jack Egan) v Laois (Mark Dowling/Cian O’Sullivan)

12.15pm BU16S Kilkenny (Connor Doyle) v Laois (John Delahunty)

1.30pm BU17D Kilkenny (Ronan O’Brien/Evan Doyle) v Laois (Martin Drennan/Liam Kirby)

Kilfane:

11.00am BU15D Kilkenny (Cian Doherty/Padraig Egan) v Laois (Ethan Lafferty/Jack Whyte)

12.15pm GU15D Kilkenny(Mia O’Connell/Jenny Saunders) v Laois (Catherine & Aoife Kirby)

Monavea:

11.00am BU12D Kilkenny (Stephen Hoyne/Matthew Corr) v Laois (Daire & Aaron Brennan)

12.15pm BU13S Kilkenny (Conor Manogue) v Laois (Fionnan Brennan)

1.30pm BU14S Kilkenny (Rian Dowling) v Laois (Jack Doyle)