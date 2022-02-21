Ban and fines ahead for illegal day parkers in Portlaoise housing estate

The practice of parking up all day on the footpaths in a Portlaoise town centre estate is forcing residents using wheelchairs and baby buggies to walk out on the road.

However drivers parking up on the estate's roads will soon be breaking the law and risking parking fines.

Millbrook Estate is almost across the road from a council run carpark where it costs €2.40 to park for a whole day, yet people still park in the estate, blocking the footpaths for residents.

The estate is near Portlaoise Train Station, with commuters blamed in the past for the parking problem.

Now that the estate has been taken in charge by Laois County Council, double yellow lines are to be painted on the roadside, making it possible to fine illegal parkers.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley had tabled a motion requesting that the council address the problem, to the February meeting of Portlaoise Muncipal District.

“We were years trying to get this estate taken in charge and we did. The biggest outstanding issue is the continuous parking of cars on both sides, it's actually dangerous.

“Wheelchairs and pushchairs have to ge out on the road to get by. Residents are asking me when the double yellow lines will be put in,” she said.

The council will now meet residents to discuss location for the lines, and possibly parking bollards.