BREAKING: The Electric Picnic 2022 line-up has been announced!

The Electric Picnic 2022 line-up has been officially announced.

The festival organisers, Festival Republic, have announced the first round of acts to perform at the 2022 edition of the festival due to return to Stradbally, Co Laois this Sepetember 2-4.

Following a two year hiatus due to Covid, the long-awaited Electric Picnic line-up was announced this morning with Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys all set to headline in Stradbally this year.

Laois will welcome back some 70,000 Electric Picnic goers this September 2 to 4, after two years of cancellation and licence refusal thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Music finally returns to the wooded 600 acre estate for Electric Picnic 2022, and among the marquee names announced are Megan Thee Stallion, Athy band Picture This, Snow Patrol, Fontaines DC, London Grammar and The Kooks are sure to get revellers excited.

Irish artists such as Denise Chaila, Lyra, Orla Gartland, Kojaque and Laois' own Kean Kavanagh will take to the stage over the course of the weekend also.

More acts are due to be announced in the coming months.

Tickets for Electric Picnic 2022 will go on sale Friday morning, March 11, at 9am.