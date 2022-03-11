€18 million emergency support package welcomed but not enough says Laois hualier

More government assistance is needed but "every little helps", Laois's Ger Hyland said in reaction to a haulage support measure.

Mr Hyland, who is a member of the Irish Road Haulage Association, welcomed the government plans to provide €100 per week for every heavy goods vehicle over 3.5 tonnes. "What is enough? But saying that, it's like the Tesco ad, 'every little helps', he remarked.

According to Mr Hyland, hauliers have had a "horrendous" time with parts having increased by 40%, tyres by 30% and wages have gone up in 20%. "It's very hard to recoup that from the customer," he said.

He praised the local Glanbia Co-op, who he said had treated hauliers fairly, but he said hauliers in other parts of the country and in other sectors aren't enjoying the same treatment. "Everybody is getting squeezed and the biggest worry I have is, I would be terrified of a major recession."

"We are looking for help from the government," he said, "all during the lockdown we were on the road, our members never stopped," he added. During the lockdown most truck drivers were prevented from using facilities and "it was very, very hard going," he added.

He was speaking after the government support package announcement. Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton announced the planned measures to address cost pressures arising from high fuel prices, particularly as a consequence of the current conflict in Ukraine.

The Ministers have agreed a targeted and temporary grant scheme that will provide a payment of €100 per week for every heavy goods vehicle (over 3.5 tonnes) as listed on a road haulage operator’s licence. The scheme will operate for an eight week period and will be reviewed thereafter. The estimated cost to the State for the temporary response is €18 million Euro.

Minister Ryan said: "The haulage sector has a hugely important role to play in the economy and in keeping vital goods available to people and business – it is critically important to Ireland’s supply chains, both national and international. The past two years have presented many challenges for the sector. Brexit, COVID-19 and now the crisis in Ukraine have put a cumulative pressure on the haulage industry. Today’s measure reflects Government understanding of that pressure and its recognition of the important role that the haulage industry plays in keeping the country going."



Minister Naughton, who has responsibility for road haulage and logistics added: "Having met with the Irish Road Haulage Association earlier this week it became abundantly clear that Government needed to provide immediate support to a sector upon which every family, business and community so heavily relies."

She said "his measure comes after the excise reduction by Government earlier this week in response to fuel price increases, which are affecting all sectors of the economy. However, Government is fully aware that a licenced haulier providing services for hire or reward, fuel costs represent a much greater proportion of overheads than for other businesses. The vital role that hauliers play in the supply chain is also an important factor and these services must be protected to ensure the country can keep operating in these very challenging times. I commend the hauliers for their resilience during this difficult period and I hope this measure will help alleviate some of the pressure arising for the sector at this particular time."



Details on how to avail of the scheme will be communicated to hauliers in the coming days.