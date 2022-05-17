Major Laois housing development gets the green light

Conditional planning permission has been granted for a large housing development consisting of 85 residential units in Portlaoise.

Developer Garryduff Properties Ltd is behind the plans to build the units in Kilminchy in Portlaoise.

The proposal includes 66 two story semi detached three bedroom houses, nine two storey terrace three beds and ten two storey three bedroom detached homes.

The development will be accessed via the Holdbrook Scheme to the south onto Lime Tree Avenue, an additional access to the west onto Lime Tree Avenue and a connection into the 43 Unit Scheme currently under construction to the North, accessing onto Lime Tree Avenue also.

The proposed development will also include estate roads, footpaths, public open space, foul and surface water drainage, landscaping and all associated infrastructure works and services on 2.761 ha.

In a submission in relation to the proposal, Kilminchy resident John Cowhig argued that “there is a multitude of issues” in the estate which need to be resolved before further development should be allowed. He expressed specific concern about sewerage and surface water in the area. The plans were approved subject to 24 conditions.