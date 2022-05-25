Gardai issue appeal over missing teenage girl

Mary Connors
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage girl last seen on Friday in Kildare.
Gardai say 15 year old Mary Connors has been missing from Enfield, County Kildare, since Friday, May 20.
She is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with a medium build, blonde hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, a dark grey top, blue jeans and grey runners.
Gardaí and Mary's family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Mary's whereabouts are asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
