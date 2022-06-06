Missing midland boy has been found

A young boy who was missing from the midlands has been found.
Gardai said six-year-old Michael O’Connell from Mullingar in Co Westmeath has been located safe and well.
They thanked the public for their assistance in relation to the matter and said no further media action is required.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.