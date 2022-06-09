Missing man located

A man who was reported missing from his home in Co kildare has been found.
Gardai said John Power, 60, who was missing from his home in Monasterevin, has been located safe and well.
They thanked the public for their assistance in the matter and said no further action is needed.
