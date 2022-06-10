Gardai arrest driver and seize car and drugs in Laois

Gardai in Laois arrested a man after discovering drugs worth over €2,000 in Portlaoise yesterday.
Gardai said: “Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol yesterday stopped this vehicle at Meelick Portlaoise as it had no NCT. The driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of Drug Driving and over €2,000 worth of Cannabis was seized. The vehicle was also seized.”
