16 Jun 2022

Rich heritage of Laois takes centre stage in new book

16 Jun 2022 7:30 PM

Laois Heritage Society will launch their very special 10th Journal on Friday 17th of June, 8pm, at BloomHQ, Mountrath. 

The Journal will be launched by our County Heritage Officer, Catherine Casey, a talented and passionate advocate for our National Heritage. Since the launch of our first Journal in 2003, Catherine has brought about the awareness of the values of our heritage, culture and environment to a much wider audience and to a newly elevated level, so we are honoured to have her launch this very special 10th edition. 

The effort in putting together the journal by the Journal Committee, Teddy Fennelly, Jackie Hyland and Mary Lalor is reflected in the number of articles, memorials to prominent members of the society who have sadly passed since the 9th Journal, and an Index of previous editions. The calibre of articles and research contained within is a credit to those who have contributed to this edition. The committee would like to thank all those who contributed and would like to encourage anyone who has an interest in heritage to submit an article for the next journal or the website blog. 

Laois Heritage Society would like to welcome all to attend the launch, and would also like to extend a further invite to the lauch of a collaborative project between Laois Heritage Society, Laois Heritage Office and Laois County Council and the Heritage Council of Ireland - the Fort Protector Plan meeting on Thursday 23rd of June in the Midlands Park Hotel.

The launch of the final report on the status and conservation of the Fort of Maryborough in June 2022 is a very significant project for the Society. It signposts the way to make this unique and historic site, which has significant national and international overtones but was hidden in plain sight in Portlaoise’s old historic quarter for generations, into a major visitor attraction for the town and county. 

"We look forward to meeting you all Friday 17th, at BloomHQ (the Brigidine Convent Mountrath, R32 DT9F), 8pm. Refreshments will be served on the evening and journals are available to purchase and any one wishing to join the heritage society and get involved in the many events and projects can avail of membership," said the Society. 

For enquiries, please contact Laois Heritage Society Chairperson, Sean Murray laoisheritage@gmailcom

