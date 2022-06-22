Laois Offaly Gardai issue appeal as 40 silage bales damaged

Laois Offaly Gardai have launched an investigation after 40 bales of silage were damaged at the weekend.
The incident occurred in Offaly where Gardai appealed “to anyone that saw anything suspicious in the Kinnitty area of Newtown, Ballbrit on Sunday night last 19th of June, approximately 40 bales of silage were damaged during the night.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Garda McDonald at Kinnitty Garda Station or Birr Garda Station on 057 91-69700.
