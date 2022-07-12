Irish Rail temporarily suspends services between Laois and Kildare

Irish Rail has suspended services between Portarlington and Kildare following a tragic incident on the line.
The Heuston Galway service was stopped outside Monasterevin following the incident this evening. Emergency services attended the scene when the 7.35 train was brought to a halt.
Irish Rail took to social media to say: “Services are suspended on the line between Kildare and Portarlington due to a tragic incident on the line at Monasterevin. Services from/to Portarlington are operating to/from Kildare until further notice. Update to follow.”
