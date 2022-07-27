Funeral details for toddler Hannah Kealy announced

Funeral details have been announced for toddler Hannah Kealy who tragically died at the weekend.

Hannah passed away in Temple Street Hospital in Dublin on Sunday after she was involved in a drowning incident in a paddling pool last week. She will be laid to rest in Timahoe on Thursday.

Her funeral announcement states:

“AN ANGEL INTO HEAVEN

Hannah's funeral cortege will arrive at Saint Michael's Church, Timahoe on Thursday for Mass of the Angels at 1pm, followed by Hannah being laid to rest in the parish cemetery.

Those who wish to sympathise with the Family are requested to do so, only after the funeral is concluded in the cemetery. The family greatly appreciate your kindness and assistance at this sad time.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE

Messages of comfort and condolences for Hannah's family may be expressed via the condolences link below.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin Children's Hospital Temple Street / donation box at Church.”

Hannah is survived by her adoring and heartbroken parents Marie and Denis and much loved sister Ella, grandparents Margaret and John Cahill and Margaret and Tom Kealy.

Hannah will be sadly missed by her parents, sister, grandparents, aunts and uncles Sharon, Orlaith, Brian and Kelley, Liz and Stephen, Aisling, and the late Liam (Kealy), cousins Shauna, Eve, Darragh, and Conor, and extended family and her dog Ruben.

Messages of comfort and condolences for Hannah's family may be expressed via the condolences the RIP death notice at: https://rip.ie/cb.php?dn=502841