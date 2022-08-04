Laois hurling club's fundraiser for attack victim gets underway this weekend

This weekend big fundraising drive gets underway in Laois to help raise funds for Ciarán Moore, who was the victim of an unprovoked punch just after Christmas last year.

On December 27, 2021 Ciaran which resulted in devastating and life changing consequences for him and his family. Since then he has been rehabilitating in the United States.

He was discharged from Spaulding Rehabilitation Network in Boston in June after four months of rehab for TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) he suffered.

Camross GAA Club is running a Golf Classic on Friday, August 5 in Mountrath Golf Club. A team of four is €160. Hole and tee sponsorship is €100.

There will be a hurling exhibition match on the Saturday, August 6 in Camross GAA club. A Fr. Tom's selection versus a Camross team is the plan as of now.

Below is the poster with details for the activities happening over the weekend

To read more about Ciarán's journey read Caman Ciaran on facebook here

To donate to this very worthy cause tap the Gofundme link HERE.



