Gardai issue appeal after serious collision in the midlands this afternoon

Gardai are appealing for information following serious collision in the midlands today.

Birr Gardaí are currently at scene of a serious injury road traffic collision that occurred in Shannonbridge, Co Offaly this afternoon at approximately 3.45pm.

A motorcyclist in his late 20s was injured when a collision occurred with a vehicle. He was airlifted to University College Hospital, Galway where he remains in a serious condition. The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her late 60s was uninjured.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct an examination in the morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in Shannonbridge between 3pm and 4pm with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.